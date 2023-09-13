Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,172,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,890,000 after purchasing an additional 323,546 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,984,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,968.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 942,709 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.22. The company has a market cap of $327.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.