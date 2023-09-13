Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. Declares Dividend of $0.88 (OTC:DMRR)

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Dayton & Michigan Railroad Price Performance
OTC DMRR opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Dayton & Michigan Railroad has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.
