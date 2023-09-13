American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.03.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $195,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

