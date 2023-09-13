NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NOV to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NOV by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,523,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $22,960,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Capital One Financial started coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.