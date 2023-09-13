C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

CFFI stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 4,606.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,167.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

