Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Insteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $640.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

In other Insteel Industries news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $77,763.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,695.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insteel Industries

About Insteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.