Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at C$21.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$869.75 million, a PE ratio of 191.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$19.25 and a 12 month high of C$31.62.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of C$74.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited will post 2.0168697 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

