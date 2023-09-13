National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 339.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after purchasing an additional 156,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 242,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

