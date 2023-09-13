Power Corp of Canada Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Power Corp of Canada increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 121.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,877 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in HP were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,755 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

