Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.6% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $10,199,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09. The company has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,265.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

