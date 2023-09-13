Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $3.49 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.5% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.