Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $263.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.