Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 118,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

