Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $648,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after acquiring an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $382.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.14 and its 200-day moving average is $378.32. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

