Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 2.9% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.76.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.83.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

