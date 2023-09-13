Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 300.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.6% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $260.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.44. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.