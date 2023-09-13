Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $163.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

