GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $785,044.92

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $785,044.92 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,832,074 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

