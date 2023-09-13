Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Mueller Industries stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

