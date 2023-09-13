Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

