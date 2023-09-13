Westover Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 3.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $618.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $681.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

