Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Cummins by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $235.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

