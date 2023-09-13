Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $260.67 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

