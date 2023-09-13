20,807 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.