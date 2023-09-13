Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,083 shares of company stock worth $7,810,451. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.