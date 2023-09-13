Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,164,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,745,000 after purchasing an additional 279,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

