Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,104 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after buying an additional 119,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after acquiring an additional 531,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

