Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,216,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,882,000 after buying an additional 294,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

