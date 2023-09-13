Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $124.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,678 shares of company stock valued at $39,782,773. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.