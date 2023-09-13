Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRC. TheStreet raised Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

GRC stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $33.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.02 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

