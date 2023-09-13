Westover Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after purchasing an additional 322,662 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,429 shares of company stock worth $105,368,143. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $448.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

