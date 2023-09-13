Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.8% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.