AMI Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.95 Million in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. Graham accounts for approximately 2.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Graham by 88.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Graham by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Graham Price Performance

GHC stock opened at $581.65 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $681.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $12.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.73%.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $569.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

