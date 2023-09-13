Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,738 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Ingredion makes up about 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.