AMI Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 8.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $243.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.22.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

