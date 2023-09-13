Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,714,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $26,815,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBRDA

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.