SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.0% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average of $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

