Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after purchasing an additional 749,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after buying an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

