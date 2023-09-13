AMI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

