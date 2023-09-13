Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $287.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $297.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

