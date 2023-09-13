Trican Well Service Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

TCW stock opened at C$5.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.61. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.66 and a 12 month high of C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of C$168.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.8938053 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$115,000.00. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

