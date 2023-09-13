PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,239,000 after acquiring an additional 421,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 977.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 4.1 %

PHM stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

