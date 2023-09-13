Power Corp of Canada Acquires 854 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,945,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

