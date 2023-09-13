Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $68.65 million and $1.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,102.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00233521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.16 or 0.00770669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00551885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00057585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00118214 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 443,656,375 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.