Verge Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.25 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $55.25 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,102.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00233521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.16 or 0.00770669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00551885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00057585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00118214 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,307,338 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

