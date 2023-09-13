Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $73.77 and a 52 week high of $121.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

