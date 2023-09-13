Hermez Network Price Hits $4.57 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00017447 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $167.00 million and $4,558.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,203.44 or 1.00017746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.54487038 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,714.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

