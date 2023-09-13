Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,046,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 137,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 62.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

