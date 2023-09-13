8,584 Shares in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,515,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 18.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

