Prostatis Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,275 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after buying an additional 416,979 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,773,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 84.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,900.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100,850 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.64.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.